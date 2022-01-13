Buhari Disappointed Naysayers Who Said He Won’t Visit Ogun – Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari, shamed naysayers who thought he won’t visit the South-West state for the inauguration of some projects.

He stated this on Thursday during the President’s visit to the state to commission some projects by the state government.

The governor said, “I thank President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for honouring our invitation and identifying with us. Some naysayers had said Mr President you are not going to come but I knew that you are going to come and I want to thank you personally for coming.”

Buhari, who arrived at the Mojoda inauguration venue in Ijebu-Ode area at 11:37am was received by Abiodun, governors of Yobe (Mai Mala Buni), Ekiti (Kayode Fayemi), Ondo (Rotimi Akeredolu) and Osun states (Gboyega Oyetola), and other top government officials.