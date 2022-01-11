EFCC Rearrests Mompha For ‘Money Laundering’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested businessman and suspected internet fra#dster, Ismailia Mustapha better known as Mompha.

The news of his arrest was made known by EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement saying Mompha was arrested on Monday, January 10, 2022 for “laundering funds” obtained through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

Mompha is already standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited. They face an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyber fr#ud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9billion.

Mompha was first nabbed on October 18, 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while boarding an Emirates flight to Dubai. He was then taken into custody by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) following a watchlist by the EFCC.

Mompha is alleged to have used his companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’ from across the world in return for commission/percentage.

“Investigation has revealed a fr#udulent transfer slip of $92,412.75 found in the suspect’s iPhone 8 device. He will soon be charged to court,” Uwujaren added.