Fayemi: Local Government Is Business Of The State

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that local government administration should be under the control of the state government.

The governor said this on Thursday, while commenting on local government autonomy at a panel discussion organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in partnership with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, stated that the third tier of the government is the business of the state.

The local government autonomy, he added, is a “populist demand”.

Fayemi also said elections at the local government level should be conducted by the state electoral body and not the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).