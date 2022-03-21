JUST IN: Obiano Granted Bail After Five Days In EFCC Detention

Former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has been granted bail, according to Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Obiano, who is being investigated for an N42 billion fraud, has been in EFCC custody since Thursday, when he was apprehended while attempting to leave for the United States at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State.

Also Read: Why Obiano Is Detained, Undergoing Interrogation -EFCC Official

Bawa, however, told media on the sidelines of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions in West Africa’s 5th Annual General Assembly meeting in Abuja on Monday that the commission was waiting for him to complete his bail.

Asked why the commission has kept the former governor in its custody, beyond the period allowed by the constitution, Bawa said, “Nothing political about the arrest of the former Anambra State Governor, Wille Obiano. He has been granted bail.”