Igbo Not Nigeria’s Problem, Okorocha Fires Back At Bakare

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has fired back at the General Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, for stating that the Igbo were a cursed people and could not rule Nigeria yet.

Okorocha stated that the Igbo were not Nigeria’s problem, rather they were an asset to the country since they could be found everywhere.

Okorocha, who represents the Imo West at the Senate, said this on Tuesday at his Unity House Campaign office in Abuja, during the visit of the All Progressives Congress National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel.

Bakare’s statement was seen in a viral video where he claimed the first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Tafawa Balewa, cursed the Igbo before he was killed during a coup.

He said, “Why should anyone in this country say the Igbo man cannot be president of Nigeria? I was at Imo State and I told them the reason why the Igbo cannot rule Nigeria and I want to remove the curse today.

“Do you know what happened? The day Tafawa Balewa was killed, they removed his turban, poured wine on his head, forced him to drink, and shot him. In the process, he cursed them saying, ‘none of your tribe will ever rule Nigeria.

“I want to break the curse today because this generation of Igbos was not part of those people. By the authority of God’s word, I reverse the curse of Tafawa Balewa over the Igbo generation. Henceforth, the Igbo’s will have access to the throne like any other Nigerian”.

Commenting on Bakare’s statement, the 2023 presidential aspirant said the cleric’s claims were unwarranted and an overstatement.

“When I listened to Bakare mention that the Igbos are cursed in the cause of his preaching, I think that is an overstatement and unwarranted preaching. I must state here categorically that Igbos are not cursed and they will never be cursed.

“They are peaceful and blessed Nigerians who are found in every nook and cranny of this country. They may not be good politicians, because of the kind of politics we play in Nigeria, but definitely, they are not cursed. Igbos are a great asset to this country. They are not the problem,” Okorocha stated.