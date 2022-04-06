Okowa Visits Obasanjo, Says ‘We Need Him To Help Shape Nigeria’

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that Nigeria needs to tap from the experience of former President Olusegun Obasanjo on nation building.

Okowa said this on Tuesday when he visited Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital.

According to a statement by Kehinde Akinyemi, spokesman to Obasanjo, the Delta governor said stakeholders, including traditional rulers, also need to be consulted on finding solutions to challenges affecting security and the economy.

“This is something that is threatening the fabric of our unity and not something we have to play with. The situation is getting worrisome and it’s time we all have hands on deck to be able to find solution,” Okowa was quoted as saying.

“As it stands today, the APC-run government cannot alone be able to deal with it, and they need to find wide and far-reaching consultation, not with those in government alone, but all stakeholders, particularly those who have been part of running this country before and now, including even religious leaders.

“We need to sit together and discuss the way forward.”