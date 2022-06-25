Bury Your Differences, Atiku Begs Lagos PDP Members

Prior to the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, has urged party members in Lagos to put aside their disputes.

He claimed that the party could only overthrow the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) through unity of purpose.

Speaking at a 500-youth empowerment program sponsored by Tommy Ogungbe’s Imole Eko Foundation Empowerment foundation.

Atiku, represented by one of his aides, Adai Edwin, commended the sponsor for his commitment to youth development.

Also Read: Obaseki: Many Nigerians Now Peter Obi Supporters… They Want Alternatives To PDP, APC

It would be recalled that the former Vice-President during his meeting with delegates in Lagos prior to the conduct of the PDP convention, stressed the need for unity among warring members of the party.

Atiku who was the chairman of the empowerment programme, said the good gesture initiated by Ogungbe, an aspirant for Lagos West Senatorial District, is one of the good qualities the PDP is known for.

He said youth empowerment would be one of his cardinal programmes if elected as the president.