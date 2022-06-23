Challenging Oyebanji’s Victory In Court Will Be Anti-People – APC Chieftain To Oni

Segun Oni, the candidate for the Social Democratic Party in the recently held governorship election, has been advised by Adesola Gold Adedayo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, to abandon his plans to sue to overturn the results of the election.

Adedayo, an APC candidate for governor in Ekiti North Federal Constituency 2 in the 2019 elections, claimed that a legal challenge to the election that resulted in Biodun Oyebanji’s victory would be anti-people.

The APC leader spoke to reporters on Thursday in Osun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area, Ekiti State, about the recently concluded election.

Adedayo appealed to Oni as an elder statesman, to collaborate with the incoming governor to uplift Ekiti beyond the present level, rather than resorting to litigation that could distract governance.

He said: “In contesting for the governorship of any state, one must bear in mind that it is selfless service to the people and not a do-or-die venture.

“Engr. Oni is a reputable individual in our state and I know that he will be more committed to the peace and progress of our dear state, I will appeal to him to have a rethink about taking such a step.

“At this point when youths are craving for attention, women too are on government’s neck that they should be recognised and towns and villages agitating for more Infrastructures and farmers calling for security so that they can go back to the farm and produce for people to buy, it would be wrong for anyone to constitute any distraction by way of going to tribunal, that will be grossly anti-people.

“The people voted for Biodun Oyebanji and that verdict and the will of the people must be respected and allowed to stand. So, I appeal to the SDP candidate to shelve such an idea.

“He should take a cue from the PDP candidate, Bisi Kolawole who had congratulated the winner and wished him well. That was a strength and spirit of sportsmanship we must all imbibe”.