Osinbajo Seeks More Efforts In Peacebuilding

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for concerted efforts by humanitarian service organisations in peace and conflict prevention, health, sanitation, education and literacy rate in Nigeria.

Osinbajo commended the efforts that the Rotary International attached to disease prevention and treatment; water sanitation, as well as material and child health.

The VP spoke at the official investiture of the 14th district governor of district 9125 in Abuja.

He appreciated the organisation’s effort to eradicate polio nationwide while acknowledging the recent feat of Mr. Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos in support of efforts to eradicate polio.

The ceremony held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, witnessed the formal transition of power to Dr Goddy Nnadi as the 14th District Governor of Rotary International, district 9125.

The VP was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Adeyemi Dipeolu.

He said, “The range and scale of social and humanitarian interventions undertaken by Rotary International worldwide based on the contributions and efforts of his members, coupled with the amount of resources and manpower that Rotary International and his districts and members give to worthy causes is commendable and worthy of emulation by other social clubs, and nongovernmental organisations, as it gives true meaning to the word altruism.”