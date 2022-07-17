Saraki: Adeleke Has Reclaimed PDP’s Stolen Mandate In Osun

Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the victor in the governor’s race in Osun State, has been hailed by the former president of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for reclaiming the “stolen mandate” of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement posted to his social media accounts, Saraki emphasized that Adeleke showed leadership after the puzzling defeat in 2018 by striving to forge stronger coalitions across the state and the country to ensure that the PDP remained the state’s most popular party and won four years later.

The former Senate President also described the incoming Osun State Governor as the “leader that Osun needs at this crucial time,” while also commending the work of the PDP’s polling unit agents who worked for the party’s success.

The statement reads: “Today, all across Nigeria, the nation has watched as the people of Osun State have delivered a clear, loud, and strong message: “Imole De” — which means that light has come.

“We have watched, as the people of this great state have reclaimed their mandate and the mandate of my dear friend and brother, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the PDP Governorship candidate, which was surreptitiously stolen at the polls exactly 4-years ago.

“With everything that we have all witnessed here in Osun State, one lesson remains clear: the people of Nigeria want better. They want lives that are not hampered by the rising cost of living, the flailing economy, and insecurity. They want a conscientious government — one that works for and represents the best interests of themselves, their families, and their communities.

“Make no mistake, this victory was not easily attained. It is the culmination of the sacrifice and hard work of our party leaders, stakeholders, and leaders, who all played specific roles to ensure that this time around, our party’s mandate has been protected, and our candidate has now emerged victorious.

“I congratulate my brothers, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Governor Godwin Obaseki, for taking the time out of their busy schedules to ensure that our victory was not only concise but complete.

“I commend all the polling unit agents and the young people in the PDP situation room who stood their ground to ensure that the votes were counted and uploaded in line with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines. I must say, after training our determined polling unit agents earlier this week, and spending the entire day with the young and excited people that manned our situation room, I am more than optimistic about our party’s chances in 2023. When we work together, the PDP is unstoppable!

“I commend INEC and the security agencies, who largely were impartial and allowed the votes of the people of Osun to be reflected in the actual results.

“Again, my heartfelt congratulations go out to my dear friend, Sen. Adeleke, who understood the lessons garnered from 2018 and worked to build stronger coalitions across the state and the nation. You have demonstrated that you are truly the leader that Osun needs at this crucial time.

“Finally, I commend the people of Osun State and all Nigerians for standing by the PDP and believing that our party represents the best chance at a better life.

“As we prepare for the 2023 General Election, I am optimistic that by appealing to the best interest of all Nigerians — as partners and stakeholders in the development of our dear nation — our party is well-positioned to reclaim many of our states and the federal government.

“With this winning strategy, moving forward, our objective is clear: Together, we must fix Nigeria, rescue it from the failures of the past 7-years, and work to elect our former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of Nigeria.

“I pray that Almighty Allah blesses the incoming Governor of Osun State, Sen. Adeleke, the great people of Osun, and the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Saraki stated.