2Face Idibia’s Management Refutes Rumours He Got Someone Pregnant

The management of legendary performer 2Face Idibia refutes rumors that the singer had an extramarital affair.

After the artist wrote a lengthy letter of apology to his wife and family over faults, the notion that he had another baby mama on the way began to spread.

The report is proved to be blatantly untrue in an official statement provided by the management of 2Face Idibia.

The statement reads: “It is understandable for fans, friends and concerned members of public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife, @annieidibia1, family and management a few days ago.

We would like to put it on record that the ‘why’ is exactly what was explicitly spelt out in the same post – the pressure of almost a quarter of century of superstardom and a wish to focus on making music without the burden of high expectations of a role model.

Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news.

Many would recall that this fictitious banker character has been repeatedly getting e-pregnant for @official2baba every two or three years since 2014. There is no iota of truth in this allegation”.

See post below: