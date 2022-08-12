“Annie Idibia Is An Enabler, Stop Having Pity For Her” – Gay Rights Activist, Bisi Alimi

Actress Annie Idibia has been accused of being an enabler by gay rights activist Bisi Alimi.

Bisi Alimi also says that people should stop feeling sorry for her no matter what difficulties she is going through.

His remarks is related to recent rumors that the actress’s spouse, 2face Idibia, has fathered a child with a different lady.

He claims that because she has put up with his transgressions, she deserves a man like 2face.

Bisi wrote: “Annie Idibia is an enabler, stop having pity for her. Men like Tuface, need women like Annie to make the puzzle complete. Goodluck to them both”.

