Actress Kate Henshaw Replies Comedian Who Called Her A Witch

Award-winning Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw replies Nigerian comedian, Olu Salako who called her a witch in his recent performance.

The comedian claimed that if witches and wizards really exist, then there will undoubtedly be witches in Nollywood, one of which is Kate Henshaw, during a live performance.

The skit maker claims that Kate Henshaw is undoubtedly a vampire based on her old photos from the 1990s to the present because she has defied aging like her colleagues.

Kate Henshaw responded by thanking the comedian but criticizing him for being unable to keep a secret.

She wrote: @slkomedy thank you ooo🤣🤣🤣🤣

So you can’t even keep a secret???

🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🤣🤣🤣🤣

Watch video below: