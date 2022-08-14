Kevin Hart And Wife Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Fireboy’s Peru

American comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary by dancing to Peru by Nigerian musician Fireboy DML.

In front of friends and family, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in style, and they seemed extremely satisfied.

READ ALSO: Kevin Hart Surprises His Daughter With A Mercedes SUV For Her 16th Birthday

Kevin, who is a Father of 5 married Eniko in 2016, but their relationship almost ended in divorce in 2018.

The comedian had an affair, which she found out, but she pardoned him, and they have been together ever since.

A video of him and Eniko dancing and singing along to Fireboy’s Peru is going viral on social media.

Watch video below: