Nollywood Actor, Nosa Rex Celebrates His 7th Wedding Anniversary With Stunning Pictures

Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, a well-known Nollywood actor also known as Nosa Rex, and his wife Nmasinachi are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary today, August 22.

The father of three claimed that his wife had put up with his indulgences via his Instagram page.

She received accolades from him as well for always being there for him.

He wrote: “Happy Anniversary to us baby. It’s 7 years today and forever to go. I pray that God will continue to bless our union.

Thank you for loving me so much. Thank you for allowing me do me Thank you for accepting all my rubbish. Thank you for holding it down for me.

Thank you for supporting me. I love you so much my world. I promise to always love you and stand with you all day. Let’s go baby. I gat you for life and We growing old together baby. You are my number 1 d champion helloooooo”.

