Omoni Oboli Warns Her Friend Against Cosmetic Surgery

Omoni Oboli, a well-known Nigerian actress, recently became popular after she was spotted frankly warning her friend VeeKee James against getting cosmetic surgery.

In a video, the famous fashion designer discussed her desire to have surgery while speaking with Omoni.

However, the actress didn’t appear to agree and advised VeeKee not to have the procedure because she wasn’t in need of it.

Omoni asserts that the fashion designer is permitted to keep wearing her tight dress. Veekee expressed her adamance and that she was sick of having to wear them.

The movie star used her friend as evidence to support her argument, saying that if the friend had surgery just once, she will go back repeatedly out of an addiction to looking beautiful.

