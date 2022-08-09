Owo Terror Massacre: Akeredolu Confirms Arrest Of Five Suspected Attackers

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has confirmed the arrest of five suspected attackers of St Francis Catholic Church in the Owo area of the state.

The governor’s confirmation comes shortly after the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor made the announcement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The church came under attack on Sunday, June 5 while worshippers were observing mass. The incident left at least 40 people killed and several others injured.

Two months after the massacre, Akeredolu disclosed that the owner of the house where the attackers stayed before the June 5 attack in Owo has also been arrested.

He said that the state government did not spare a moment in trailing the terrorists since the horrendous attacks on innocent worshipers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo.

A statement from Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said Akeredolu spoke during a courtesy visit to his office by the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by the Chairman of the Council, Prince Leke Adegbite.

“Now that the military has announced it, I can tell you that five of them have been arrested now. They are still on the trail of the rest. The home where they lodged in Owo and the person that accommodated them before the attack, has also been arrested,” he was quoted as saying.

“We did not spare a moment. I am happy that the Chief of Defence Staff has announced it. We have known for a while but we needed not to come out with it because more works are still ongoing. I can confirm that this arrest has been made. And they are still on the trail of some of them.”