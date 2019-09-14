Fani Kayode Hails Air Peace Boss, Onyeama For Saving Nigerians In South Africa

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed the decision of the chairman of airpeace, Allen Onyema to airlift Nigerians from South Africa.
Air Peace has been championing the movement of Nigerians back from South Africa following the continuous xenophobic attacks on foreigners.
Also Read: “I Would Rather Die Than Congratulate Buhari”: Femi Fani-Kayode
Hailing the generous act, the former minister of aviation pointed out that whenever an Igbo commits a crime and people hastily judge the whole ethnic group for the action of a man, they should remember this humanitarian act.
This advice is coming following the widespread label Igbo people received from some certain sections of the social media when the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) arrested 77 Nigerians over fraud-related crimes.
He tweeted:
Next time you complain about Igbos or subject them to the usual nonsensical racial-stereotyping kindly remember that when our compatriots were being slaughtered in South Africa it was an Igbo man called Onyema that sent his planes to bring them home and he did so free of charge!
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 13, 2019