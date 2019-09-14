Fani Kayode Hails Air Peace Boss, Onyeama For Saving Nigerians In South Africa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed the decision of the chairman of airpeace, Allen Onyema to airlift Nigerians from South Africa.

Femi Fani Kayode
Air Peace has been championing the movement of Nigerians back from South Africa following the continuous xenophobic attacks on foreigners.

Hailing the generous act, the former minister of aviation pointed out that whenever an Igbo commits a crime and people hastily judge the whole ethnic group for the action of a man, they should remember this humanitarian act.

This advice is coming following the widespread label Igbo people received from some certain sections of the social media when the Federal Bureau of Investigation(FBI) arrested 77 Nigerians over fraud-related crimes.

He tweeted:

