Rival Group Destroys Tacha’s Billboard In Owerri (Video)

This edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show is taking a different dimension as fans of housemates are getting violent on the streets.

Recall that some days ago, fans of housemates, Seyi and Tacha clashed in Lagos when they were campaigning on the streets.

Recall that on Wednesday, it was reported that Tacha’s fans made her a billboard for her in Owerri.

Now, fans of Mercy, who hails from Imo State have taken down the billboard campaigning for Tacha in Owerri.

Watch the video below: