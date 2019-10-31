Diane Bags Endorsement Deal With Stylenest Hair

Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Diane Yashim has bagged another major endorsement deal with hair company, Stylenesthair Limited.

The Kuddy cosmetics brand ambassador broke the news on her official Instagram page with photos which she captioned:

“News Update: Diane Yashim Becomes The First Official Brand Ambassador Of Nigeria’s Foremost Raw 100% Hair Brand Retailers And Distributors Of @Stylenesthairr !! Meet The Hair FACE Of #StylenesthairLTD 💇🏾‍♀️”

Mercy Eke, winner of the reality show, stormed the comment section to congratulate the resident baby girl for life.

She wrote;

“Congratulations my love keep securing the bag no time for bs😍”

See photos below: