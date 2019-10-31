Diane Bags Endorsement Deal With Stylenest Hair

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Diane Yashim has bagged another major endorsement deal with hair company, Stylenesthair Limited.

Diane Yashim signing her endorsement deal
Diane Yashim signing her endorsement deal

The Kuddy cosmetics brand ambassador broke the news on her official Instagram page with photos which she captioned:

“News Update: Diane Yashim Becomes The First Official Brand Ambassador Of Nigeria’s Foremost Raw 100% Hair Brand Retailers And Distributors Of @Stylenesthairr !! Meet The Hair FACE Of #StylenesthairLTD 💇🏾‍♀️”

Mercy Eke, winner of the reality show, stormed the comment section to congratulate the resident baby girl for life.

She wrote;

“Congratulations my love keep securing the bag no time for bs😍”

Read Also: Again, Moët & Chandon Disowns Mercy Eke As Ambassador

See photos below:

Diane signing the endorsement deal

Mercy's comment

 

