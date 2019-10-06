Governor Ganduje Caught Sleeping During Buhari’s Meeting With Nigerians In South Africa

by Eyitemi
Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje
Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje

A new photo of Umar Ganduje, Kano state governor, sleeping and snoring during an official meeting in South Africa has hit the internet.

Ganduje had travelled with the presidency on Wednesday as part of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s entourage to South Africa following the xenophobic killing of Nigerians living in South Africa.

Read Also: I Am Not Dollar That You Can Pocket; Wike Blasts Ganduje For Vowing To Sue Him Over Alleged Mosque Demolition

During the visit, the Nigerian government met with their South African counterpart to address the gruesome killings of the Nigerians living in their country and the Kano state governor was caught sleeping during one of such meetings.

Tags from the story
President Buhari, Umar Ganduje
1

You may also like

Ubi Franklin

[LEAKED CHAT]: “It is good to keep it fresh and calm for me”, Ubi Franklin Tells A Lady

The perfect Mummy&Daughter photos to try out this month

Groups set to promote peace in Southern Kaduna

23 universities adopt Jamb’s new cut-offs mark

Ex-Gov Aregbesola

I never earned a dime as salary since I became governor- Aregbesola

Gunmen arrested for stealing cows in Zamfara

Oil thieves wound two soldiers in Rivers State

Buhari

See Why President Muhammadu Buhari Describes Himself As One Of The Unhappiest Leaders In The World

SAD!!! Corps member raped in Cross Rivers State

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *