Governor Ganduje Caught Sleeping During Buhari’s Meeting With Nigerians In South Africa

A new photo of Umar Ganduje, Kano state governor, sleeping and snoring during an official meeting in South Africa has hit the internet.

Ganduje had travelled with the presidency on Wednesday as part of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s entourage to South Africa following the xenophobic killing of Nigerians living in South Africa.

During the visit, the Nigerian government met with their South African counterpart to address the gruesome killings of the Nigerians living in their country and the Kano state governor was caught sleeping during one of such meetings.