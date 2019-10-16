“My Fans Now Have Their Bragging Rights” – Tacha Says After She Bags First Endorsement Deal (Video)

by Amaka

Disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha has told her fans that they can brag now after she bagged her first major endorsement deal with House of Lunettes.

Tacha
Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ contestant, Tacha

The reality star also got a pair of customized glasses showing her trademark ‘Titans with the trident’ on the glass frame from the eye-wear retailer.

After the company had shared the news on their Instagram page, the self-acclaimed Port-Harcourt First Daughter broke the news as well on her page.

Read Also: Married Actress Kemi Afolabi Clashes With A Lady Over Actor Gida Sulaimon (Photo)

Tacha having her first interview since her eviction at Cool FM on Wednesday at 12p.m.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
House of Lunettes, Tacha
0

You may also like

Using Your Finger To Decide The Future Of Our Country And Ensure Participation

Toyin Lawani Finally Shows Us Her Son’s Face

“She Did Not Die Of Poisoning” – Moji Olaiya’s Burial Committee Explains

Man beats mom to death over prophecy that claims she’s a witch

Femi Fani-Kayode shares cute photos of his boys all together

Photo: Tiwa Savage and manager feeling like “Jay and Bey” on a private yacht

PHOTOS: Gorgeous Pics Of Peter and Paul Okoye’s Women

Nigerian Player Dies In Sudan Game

Raccoon Gets Drunk After Breaking Into Beer Warehouse And Drank Alcoholic Beverages

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *