“My Fans Now Have Their Bragging Rights” – Tacha Says After She Bags First Endorsement Deal (Video)

Disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha has told her fans that they can brag now after she bagged her first major endorsement deal with House of Lunettes.

The reality star also got a pair of customized glasses showing her trademark ‘Titans with the trident’ on the glass frame from the eye-wear retailer.

After the company had shared the news on their Instagram page, the self-acclaimed Port-Harcourt First Daughter broke the news as well on her page.

Tacha having her first interview since her eviction at Cool FM on Wednesday at 12p.m.

Watch the video below: