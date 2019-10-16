Nigeria Is A Reflection Of Buhari’s Turbulent Home: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has described the crisis rocking President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha as an evidence of the inability to solve the problems of the nation.

Nigeria’s first family have been rocked with rumours of disunity in the past few days, ranging from the president taking a second wife to the First Lady being recorded ranting by Fatima Mamman Daura.

Also Read: Don’t Embark On A Battle You Cannot Win — Nigerian Man Writes Aisha Buhari

Reacting to this, Reno expressed that Nigeria is a reflection of President Buhari’s turbulent home. See his tweet below: