Nigeria Is A Reflection Of Buhari’s Turbulent Home: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Reno Omokri has described the crisis rocking President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha as an evidence of the inability to solve the problems of the nation.

Reno Omokri, President Buhari
Nigeria’s first family have been rocked with rumours of disunity in the past few days, ranging from the president taking a second wife to the  First Lady being recorded ranting by Fatima Mamman Daura.

Reacting to this, Reno expressed that Nigeria is a reflection of President Buhari’s turbulent home. See his tweet below:

