Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has hilariously turned a new leaf after she was recorded kneeling down to greet media personality, VJ Adams.

Recall that some days ago, the singer was called out by sports analyst, Charles Anazodo for not greeting him.

After being accused by the sports analyst of being disrespectful, the singer was seen greeting by kneeling down for VJ Adams.

