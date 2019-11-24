CAF Releases Shortlist Of Nominees For The African Player Of The Year

by Olayemi Oladotun

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the full list of nominees for the 2019 awards.

CAF
Confederation of African Football

The 2019 Caf Awards will hold on January 7, 2019 in Hurghada, Egypt with the Confederation of African Football announcing the nominees on Sunday.

Also Read: AFCON 2019: Ighalo, Mane, Mahrez Make CAF Best XI [Full List]

2018 African Player of the Year winner, Mohamed Salah is in line for a third individual accolade, 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes the nominee list for a sixth consecutive year.

Nigeria trio Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi will also rival each other alongside South Africa’s Percy Tau and Ghana’s Thomas Partey.

Reigning African Women Footballer of the Year Thembi Kgatlanais once more shortlisted and will welcome competition from Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala.

Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen are nominated amongst the African young player of the year category.

See list below:

CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
CAF
Tags from the story
Asisat Oshoala, caf, Gernot Rohr, Mo Salah, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi
0

You may also like

Luis Suarez scores, gets sent off after helping Barcelona reach Copa del Rey final

Jason Collins Ex-Girlfriend Of 8 Years Had No Idea He Was Gay

Lewandowski to Sign Bayern Pre-Contract in January.

Countdown: 3 Days To FIFA 2012 Ballon D’or, Who Wears The Crown?

Abuja Federal High Court declares NFF and NPL “illegal bodies”.

See What Fans Are Saying About Manchester United Team After They Tost To Tottenham

NFF Ban Glo Premier League Referee Until End Of Season

Gerrard Twice Score from the Spot as Liverpool Climbs Back on Top

Zenit Get Holders Sevilla in Europa League Last 8

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *