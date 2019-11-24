CAF Releases Shortlist Of Nominees For The African Player Of The Year

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the full list of nominees for the 2019 awards.

The 2019 Caf Awards will hold on January 7, 2019 in Hurghada, Egypt with the Confederation of African Football announcing the nominees on Sunday.

2018 African Player of the Year winner, Mohamed Salah is in line for a third individual accolade, 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes the nominee list for a sixth consecutive year.

Nigeria trio Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi will also rival each other alongside South Africa’s Percy Tau and Ghana’s Thomas Partey.

Reigning African Women Footballer of the Year Thembi Kgatlanais once more shortlisted and will welcome competition from Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala.

Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen are nominated amongst the African young player of the year category.

See list below: