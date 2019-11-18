Cee-C Blasts Trolls Who Said She Was Dumped By Tobi

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C’ was definitely not happy with some statements in her comment section on Twitter.

Cee-C
Cee-C

The reality star took to her twitter handle to express that she is definitely on a very bad mood.

Also Read: Peruzzi Confirms Dating Rumors With BBNaija Star Cee-c

In her words; A leopard/leopardessnever changes its spots….he/she just changes what tree he/she sleeps in or who he/she sleeps with…..#staywoke

This tweet stirred up a conversation with a troll who alleged that she has been dumped by fellow reality star, Tobi Bakre once again.

The reality star didn’t take the comment as joke as she responded with fire.

See exchange below:

Cee-C
Cee-C and trolls
Tags from the story
Cee-C, Tobi Bakre
0

You may also like

See what Daddy Freeze just did to a Pastor who preached that women can wear trousers

See what Daddy Freeze just did to a Pastor who preached that women can wear trousers

Female Rapper Nicki Minaj Battles “Beats by Dre”, Introduces “Wire-less Pink-pill” Speakers

See before & after bleaching photos of the Ghanaian gay man fighting with Bobrisky over who’s a better prostitute

Between Annie Idibia and a lady claiming she slept with Tuface in 2014

See the hilarious reply Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend got after asking about her ‘husband’

Photos: Yvonne Nelson Before And After Fame

#30BillionConert: Just Like Wizkid, Davido Has A Special Surprise For His Fans – Check Out Our Prediction

Temi Otedola Admits Her Insecurities In New Photos

Photos from actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie’s first daughter, Purity’s 5th birthday party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *