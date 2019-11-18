Cee-C Blasts Trolls Who Said She Was Dumped By Tobi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C’ was definitely not happy with some statements in her comment section on Twitter.

The reality star took to her twitter handle to express that she is definitely on a very bad mood.

In her words; A leopard/leopardessnever changes its spots….he/she just changes what tree he/she sleeps in or who he/she sleeps with…..#staywoke

This tweet stirred up a conversation with a troll who alleged that she has been dumped by fellow reality star, Tobi Bakre once again.

The reality star didn’t take the comment as joke as she responded with fire.

See exchange below: