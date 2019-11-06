Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo is on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja.

VP Osinbajo
Yemi Osinbajo

In the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, who travelled outside the country, the Osinbajo chairs the FEC meeting.

This is happening amidst speculations that Osinbajo has been relegated in Aso Rock after Chief of Staff,  Abba Kyari took a bill to London for the president to assent.

Buhari, billed to spend two weeks in London, is expected to return to Nigeria on Nov. 17.

Watch the video below:

