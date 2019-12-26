Actress Lala Akindoju Congratulates Khafi On Marriage Proposal

Popular Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju has sent a congratulatory message to former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi for taking a step further in her relationship with Gedoni.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a photo from the moment Gedoni proposed to her as she congratulated the duo.

She also shared some information on just how much Khafi loves Gedoni.

Sharing the photo she wrote in part: “I remember my first conversation with Khafi when she came out of the Big Brother Naija House. I celebrated everything she did in the house but I was like, why did you follow man?…”

