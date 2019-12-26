BBNaija: Gedoni Engages Khafi On Christmas Day (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni proposed to his love interest and soon to be bride, Khafi on Christmas day.

The reality stars started their relationship on the set of Big Brother Naija season 4 and the duo are set to become the second BBNaija reality stars to get married, after Teddy A and BamBam.

Also Read: Khafi, Gedoni Bag Brand Ambassadors For Numatville (Photo)

Recall that some weeks ago, the fashion designer cum reality star expressed that he is at the permanent site with the former British cop.

Now, the lovers have moved to the next level as they get engaged. According to Khafi, she calls it the best Christmas gift so far.

See her post below: