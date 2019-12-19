BBNaija’s Seyi Awolowo Spotted As Teni Cozy Up With Wizkid (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Seyi Awolowo has been spotted in a very awkward position.

The housemate who, no doubt, was called to fame following the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, may just not be fame worthy.

Spotted in a picture from Wizkid’s Instagram story, one would think that he is standing as a security guard for the superstars as he wasn’t even mentioned by Wizkid.

Seyi, however, is a star material as he has proved many times at the Big Brother Naija house but this photo just captures him differently.

See Photo Here: