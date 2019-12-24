British Singer, Adele Flaunts New Body Shape In Christmas Themed Photos

Popular British singer Adele has shared her amazing new body in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram page she shared a picture of herself from her Christmas party.

The singer, who doesn’t share much on the social network (her last post before that is from October 24), posted two monochrome snaps of herself

The singer slipped into a stunning satin black dress and wore her lighter locks in perfect curls, as she posed up for the photos.

While she hasn’t shared what she had done to lose the weight, she sure has done some hard work.

See Photos Here: