‘Dress Responsibly’ – Bobrisky Tells Ladies What Rich Men Want (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has shared a little secret to ladies as she has advised them on what rich men actually want.

Sharing on Instagram a video of herself all covered up, she advised ladies to cover and dress less sexy once in a while as that is what men want.

She pointed out that it is good to dress sexually but, dressing responsible is better.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “Many rich men appreciate women who cover up their body more. You can dress sexy once a while but most times dress responsibly.”

