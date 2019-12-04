‘Dress Responsibly’ – Bobrisky Tells Ladies What Rich Men Want (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Bobrisky
Cross-dresser Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has shared a little secret to ladies as she has advised them on what rich men actually want.

Sharing on Instagram a video of herself all covered up, she advised ladies to cover and dress less sexy once in a while as that is what men want.

She pointed out that it is good to dress sexually but, dressing responsible is better.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “Many rich men appreciate women who cover up their body more. You can dress sexy once a while but most times dress responsibly.”

See Post Here:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s Post

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

