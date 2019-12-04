Hate Speech Bill: You Can’t Silence A Man Of God – Bishop Oyedepo

by Michael Isaac
Bishop Oyedepo
Bishop Oyedepo

Popular Nigerian pastor, Bishop David Oyedepo has shared his opinion about the social media bill.

The bishop who spoke on the opening day of Shiloh 2019, described the controversial hate speech bill as a ‘crazy idea’.

The Founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, widely called, Winners Chapel, stated that the proposed hate speech bill is aimed at silencing Nigerians.

Oyedepo added that when one says something truthful, proponents of the bill may term it a ‘hate speech’.

Speaking further, he said: “Hate speech is one of the craziest idea ever. So if the road is bad, we should say it is good? You say something truthful about them and they call it is hate speech?

“You can’t silence a man of God because he is called by God. A prophet is answerable to God only, what God tells him he will say. You cannot stand for God and be a loser.

“I don’t know if anyone loves Nigeria more than I do. Imagine they are not hanging killers, they want to hang ‘hate speakers?’ Anyways that is dead already if the wicked will not stop his wickedness God will stop his wickedness.”

