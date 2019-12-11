Fani-Kayode Mocks Tinubu, Osinbajo Over Removal Of AMCON, FIRS Chiefs

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has mocked former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo over the removal of Babatunde Fowler and Muiz Banire as FIRS and AMCON chiefs.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The two were replaced by Northerners within the space of 24-hours and this has led to mixed reaction on social media.

The former minister expressed that BAT and the Vice President have been used as slaves by President Buhari in his agenda to rule Nigeria.

See his tweet below:

