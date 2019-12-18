Nigerians Reacts As Davido Is Spotted In COZA Church Promotional Video

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has got people talking on social media as he was spotted in the promotional video of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s church.

Recall that some days ago, the popular singer was reported to be planning to attend the COZA church this December.

Also Read: Chioma B: ‘This Is A Fake Tweet By DJkotech’- Offset Replies Davido

However this has got some Nigerians talking and condemning the act queryiny why the music star singing about worldly things and sexy ladies will be in a church promotional video.

See reactions below:

See their reactions below:

Watch the video below: