Nigerians Reacts As Davido Is Spotted In COZA Church Promotional Video

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has got people talking on social media as he was spotted in the promotional video of Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s church.
Recall that some days ago, the popular singer was reported to be planning to attend the COZA church this December.
Also Read: Chioma B: ‘This Is A Fake Tweet By DJkotech’- Offset Replies Davido
However this has got some Nigerians talking and condemning the act queryiny why the music star singing about worldly things and sexy ladies will be in a church promotional video.
See reactions below:
See their reactions below:
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
COZA members are so passionate about God! I am touched. Janel’s Diary, @omalizz12 Thank you. @davidoofficial 🙌🙌🙌.Repost from @omalizz12 using @_repostplus • Hey fam, hope you are planning to be at the 12 Days of Glory 2020 in COZA. My friend @davidoofficial says that he puts God first in everything. You should do the same. See you then! @biodunfatoyinbo @cozaglobal #12dglouditchallenge #12DG2020 #cozaglobal #biodunfatoyinbo #COZA12DG2020