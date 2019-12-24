Tacha Celebrates 24th Birthday With Ex-BBNaija Stars (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide popularly called Tacha celebrated her 24th birthday in style.

Reality star, Tacha

The beautiful young lady, who was a housemate in the recently concluded Pepper Dem Gang show, celebrated her new age with beautiful hang out with her fellow housemates and other celebrities.

The controversial reality star’s birthday bash at the club was graced by some of her former housemates such as Esther, Sir dee, Enkay, Ike.

The occasion was also graced by comedian, Craze Clown and popular male barbie, Bobrisky.

Watch the video below:

