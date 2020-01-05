Biodun Fatoyinbo Reacts As Wale Jana Exposes Slay Queen In His DM

by Amaka Odozi

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the founder of COZA, couldn’t help but laugh when a senior member of his church, Wale Jana took to Instagram to expose a slay queen who slid into his DM.

COZA member, Wale Jana, his family and his pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo
The Sapphire scents CEO had taken to Instagram to share a screenshot of the message the slay queen had sent him privately.

It appears the lady tried to shoot her shot at Jana, as she told him he looks very handsome.

Sharing the photo, the married father of four wrote:

Ejo eyin omo wobe, its a new year edakun i am in the middle of a fast. Ese gan”

Reacting to the post, his pastor and friend, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo took to the comment section to laugh about it.

See the screenshot below:

The screenshot

Tags from the story
Biodun Fatoyinbo, Wale Jana
