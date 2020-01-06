French Montana Slams 50 Cent, Shares Shocking Details About His Sexual Preferences (Photos)

American rappers, French Montana and 50 Cent are at it again and this time, French Montana has shared some shocking details about the ace rapper.

Taking to the usual battleground, social media, Montana shared a video of a woman who shared her sexcapade with 50 Cent.

The rapper referred to the lady as a “dinosaur”.

In the video, the woman also narrated how she “ate” 50 Cent’s bum for 5 hours.

The beef between both men intensified after 50 Cent caught wind of a Twitter thread claiming that Montana has people hacking Spotify accounts to give his single “Writing on the Wall,” featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, and Rvssian, a jump on the charts.

Following that, Montana replied to him in an Instagram Post: “Yeah, you sensitive dinosaur. I got all under your skin. Your whole page is about me. When that hate don’t work they start telling lies, baby. Go keep buying my streams and talking ’bout faking streams. I checked on it. They all coming from New York. I did my homework. Damn, you mad.”

Now, he has shared that 50 Cent prefers transgender women who still have male sexual organs.

