“I’m In A Relationship” – DJ Spinall Issues Warning To His Admirers

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian disc jockey and CEO of the cap music, DJ Spinall has sounded a note of warning to his admirers on Instagram as he revealed his relationship status.

DJ Spinall
Music producer, DJ Spinall

It appears the disc jockey might be next in line  to end the year 2020 with either a wedding proposal or marriage.

Shortly after, DJ Cuppy cried out for being single in 2020 due to the scarcity of men.

DJ Spinall shared a tweet via the microblogging platform stating he is in a relationship and ladies should stay off his radar.

See the tweet below:

DJ Spinall's tweet

