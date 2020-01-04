SPOTLIGHT: Patoranking, Nigeria’s Dancehall Music Game Changer

Indisputably one of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking has made success that many people in his field only dream of.

The songwriter and performer who is specialised in reggae-dancehall genre, has won the hearts of music lovers from all around the world.

Quick facts about him

Patoranking who is originally from Ebonyi State was born in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town in Lagos state but later he moved to Ebute Metta area of the state.

He went to Citizen Comprehensive College Epe and Jibril Martin Memorial Grammar School in Iponri, Lagos.

The talented musician was born on May, 27th 1990 and would be 30year-old in May, 2020.

Starting off as a street performer, at carnival dances, the musician gradually built his craft and career to what it is today.

The name Patoranking was given to him by a Jamaican artiste whom he met in Lagos.

Speaking in an interview some years ago, Patoranking said he was greatly inspired by works of artistes such as Buju Banton, Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, Lucky Dube, Chaka Demus, Majek Fashek, Blackky, Blackface, Tuface and Marvelous Benjy.

According to him, his song “Alubarika”, which remains one of his best creations is a reflection of his entire creative life.

In 2014, Patoranking signed a contract with Foston Musik and on May 19, 2014, the remix of “Girlie O” featuring Tiwa Savage was released.

Then came songs like “Daniella Whine” and “My Woman, My Everything” which were on music charts for weeks and weeks.

He landed another milestone in 2016, when he became one of the judges of singing contest The Voice Nigeria, alongside music stars like Innocent Idibia aka Tubaba and Waje.

Then he released his first studio album “God Over Everything” in August 2016, and featured artistes like Phyno, Wizkid, Sarkodie, Olamide, Elephant Man, and Wasiu Ayinde Marshall.

Some award in the bag

Ben TV 2014 – Best New Act, Best Collaboration, Best Reggae/Dancehall

The Headies 2014 – Next Rated, Best Collabo for “Emergency”, Best Reggae/Dancehall Single for “Girlie O Remix”

City People Entertainment Awards 2014 – Dancehall/Reggae Act of the Year

2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards – Best New Act of the Year

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2015 – African Artiste Of The Year

Mtvbase Awards 2015 – Best New Act

Tooxlusive Awards 2015 – Best Afropop Song for “My Woman My Everything”

AFRIMA 2016 – Best Dancehall Artist for “No Kissing Baby”

We have watched the singer grow from strength to strength, year in, year out – with the release of his latest album ‘Wilmer’, it is clear that Patoranking has no plan to slow down anytime soon. We continue to hope that his keeps making Nigeria and Africa proud.