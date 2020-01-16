Supporting Amotekun May Deprive Southwest Of 2023 Presidency: Miyetti Allah

Cattle breeders under the auspices of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore have warned Southwest governors to withdraw their support for Western Nigeria Security outfit, ‘Operation Amotekun.’

Since the launch of the security outfit in the South West, mixed reactions have trailed it, with some groups expressing support, while others called for its halt.

The group, in an interview with PUNCH, expressed that the support of Southwest Governors for Operation Amotekun may hurt the Southwest’s chances of getting the Presidency in 2023.

The group also expressed its disappointment in the South-West academic community for supporting the outfit.