Adekunle Gold Remembers How He Got Favoured By Don Jazzy (Photo)

Adekunle Gold has shared how he was favoured by music producer, Don Jazzy, nine years ago.

Taking to social media, he shared how he took to twitter to beg Don Jazzy for a job and how he got the opportunity to with the music chief.

In the DM, Adekunle Gold called Don Jazzy “Dad” and “Mohit Lord” all in a bid to get employed.

He told Don Jazzy that he’s a “graphic artist of magnitude” and begged to be employed as the “official album art designer of Mohit stars”

He also consistently sent links to Don Jazzy, begging him to listen and share some songs.

See Photos Here: