Davido Reacts To Situation Of Things Around Him (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has shared just what he thinks of the year which is only five months on.

The singer who has experienced quite a lot from the start of the year till this point has shared that it’s not been easy.

From the cancelling of his ‘A Good Time Tour‘ to Chioma’s sickness and recovery, David has shared that this year is just hard.

READ ALSO – Mixed Reactions As Burna Boy Slams Davido

More recently, Davido has been at the center of some drama in the Nigerian music industry. Reacting to these, he expressed that tougher things are coming.

See His Post Here: