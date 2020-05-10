‘I Will Flog Buhari, Obasanjo Mercilessly’ – Eedris Abdulkareem Vows

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Eedris Abdulkareem, have mentioned just what he wants to do to Nigeria’s President Buhari and former president, Obasanjo.

According to Mr Abdulkareem, he wants to mercilessly flog both men for their incompetencies.

Eedris who has been getting a lot of airtime lately, made this known in his Instagram live where he also talked about his fight with 50 Cents, Charly Boy and his upcoming album.

Mr. Abdulkareem had said: “The flog wey I go flog Buhari for this album wey I wan drop. The flog wey I go flog Obasanjo for this album wey I want drop ehn…”

