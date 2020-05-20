‘Life Humbles Me Gradually As I Age’ – Bolanle Ninalowo

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo took to his Instagram page to reveal somethings about his private life.

According to the father of 2, who features in English and Yoruba movies, the older he gets, the more humble he becomes. He added that growing up comes with more peace and he is grateful for that.

The actor who recently clocked 40 some weeks ago, while sharing a picture of himself, further said that drama and distractions do not really matter to him again.

See his post below: