Cardi B Shares Sweet Family Photo With Offset, Kulture

Popular American rapper, Cardi B, has left fans awestruck after sharing a photo of her family.

The rapper shared on Instagram a photo that showed her posing with her husband, Offset and her daughter, Kulture.

Cardi, however, stressed that Kulture had photobomb the moment but managed to pose just right as she shared that she did it purposely.

Sharing on Instagram, Cardi wrote: “Guess who photobomb me and @offsetyrn picture? And she know she did it on purpose…”

See Her Post Here: