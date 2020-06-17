Kate Henshaw Reacts To Drama Between Ramsey Nouah, Graphic Designer

Nollywood actress and fitness enthusiastic, Kate Henshaw has reacted to the developing story as it concerns Ramsey Nouah and graphic designer that called him out.

Reacting to the lady’s story, Kate thanked her for sharing her side of the story as she also thanked her for being honest in sharing.

The graphic designer identified as Louisa Ejenavbo, shared earlier that her designs were used in the remake of 1992 Nollywood classic, Living In Bondage, without being paid.

READ ALSO – Kate Henshaw Reacts To Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s Critics (Photo)

Reacting to her story, Kate wrote: “Thank you for being truthful. God bless you…”

See Her Post Here: