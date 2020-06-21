Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre Gentry Reacts After She Wishes Herself A Happy Father’s Day

Nigerian hotelier, Lanre Gentry issued a warning to his ex-wife, Mercy Aigbe after she wished herself “happy father’s day”.

Aigbe ignore her ex-husband as she took to her Instagram page on Sunday to celebrate herself and all responsible fathers.

Sharing a photo of herself, the single mum of two wrote;

“Happy Father’s Day to me, to all the responsible fathers out there and all single parents who play the dual role, may we eat the fruits of our labour in Jesus name 🙏Thank you Jehovah for Grace 🙏

Happy Sunday my lovelies“

Reacting to the post, Gentry stated that any woman that celebrates Father’s Day should be prepared to pay their children’s school fees henceforth.

In his words;

“Happy father’s day and happy Sunday to my good people all over the world.any woman in the world that witch her self happy father’s day should prepare to be pay for the children school fees again happy father’s day to me.”

