Samklef Reacts To Obaseki’s Defection To PDP

Popular Nigerian singer and producer, Samklef, has reacted to the news of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s defection to rival party PDP.

Taking to twitter, the singer shared a piece of advice to the politician for the coming election.

The singer also stressed that if the governor be re-elected again, he should consider working with the youths a lot.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “If u win again carry the youths along more. They are the engine of the state. Take my advice it’s free.”

See His Post Here: