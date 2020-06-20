Samklef Reacts To Obaseki’s Defection To PDP

By
Michael Isaac
-
Samklef
Singer, Samklef

Popular Nigerian singer and producer, Samklef, has reacted to the news of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s defection to rival party PDP.

Taking to twitter, the singer shared a piece of advice to the politician for the coming election.

The singer also stressed that if the governor be re-elected again, he should consider working with the youths a lot.

READ ALSO – ’Success Is Not A Revenge Game’ – Samklef Tells Fans

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “If u win again carry the youths along more. They are the engine of the state. Take my advice it’s free.”

See His Post Here:

Samklef
The singer’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here