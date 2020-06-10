Tribunal Affirms Smart Adeyemi As Kogi West Senator

Hopes to return to Senate has been shattered for Dino Melaye as an election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja has on Wednesday affirmed Smart Adeyemi as the senator representing Kogi west district.

Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) had polled 88,373 votes to defeat Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 62,133 votes during the rerun poll of November 16.

However, Melaye challenged Adeyemi’s victory through the tribunal by praying the court to nullify the latter’s victory and declare him winner.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, the three-man panel unanimously dismissed the petitioner’s prayers.

Meanwhile, Melaye has said he will appeal the verdict of the tribunal.